8,506 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.69.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $130.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average is $125.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

