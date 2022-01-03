8,600 Shares in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Datto by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Datto by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 2,919 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $78,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $157,923.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,363 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

