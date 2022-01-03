88mph Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, 88mph has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $30.72 or 0.00066332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $12.80 million and $283,645.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00050362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 434,050 coins and its circulating supply is 416,712 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

