8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $724,333.97

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $724,333.97 and $433,961.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003517 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005115 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.