$9.78 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce $9.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.60 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $42.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.99 million to $45.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.60 million, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $61.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

CTSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th.

CTSO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. 3,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

