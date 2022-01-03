$971.01 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to post sales of $971.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $964.11 million to $975.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $498.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

