A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.92. 44,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 24.11%. Research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.