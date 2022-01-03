A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.36

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 296090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMKBY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

