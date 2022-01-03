AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Up 18,000.0% in December

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 18,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AACAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,255. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.02. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.75 million. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, analysts predict that AAC Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AACAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

