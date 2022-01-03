AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
VLVLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
OTCMKTS VLVLY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.47. 86,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,037. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
