AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS VLVLY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.47. 86,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,037. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

