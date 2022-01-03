AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.09. 43,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

