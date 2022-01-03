AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.09. 43,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
