AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.12. The company has a market cap of $240.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

