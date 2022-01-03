AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

ABBV opened at $135.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.12. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $239.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

