AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $160.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.
NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,800. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $239.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $116.12.
In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
