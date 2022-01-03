AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $160.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,800. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $239.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $116.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

