Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 145.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 63,972 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

