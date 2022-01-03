ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,158. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAVMY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

