ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,158. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAVMY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

