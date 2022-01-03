Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce $2.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.47. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $212.43. 6,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $114.54 and a one year high of $224.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.84.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

