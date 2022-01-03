Acute Angle Cloud 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $118,155.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $118,155.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,415.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.81 or 0.08074428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00319374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.03 or 0.00941556 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00074698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.30 or 0.00487558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00262347 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

