Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ADMG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 15,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,071. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.