Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ADMG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 15,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,071. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Get Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group alerts:

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group engages in the mining, process, production and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock. The company was founded on March 13,1964 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.