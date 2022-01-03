AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42. 8,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,067,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

