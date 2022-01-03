Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $463.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.14. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

