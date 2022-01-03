Adviser Investments LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 62.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 165.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,824 shares of company stock valued at $219,926,851 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $166.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.