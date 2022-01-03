Adviser Investments LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Workday by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $273.18 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3,035.67, a PEG ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 437,868 shares of company stock worth $118,104,482. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

