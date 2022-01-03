Adviser Investments LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $224.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.91. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

