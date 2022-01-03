Adviser Investments LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,875 shares of company stock worth $24,217,154. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $556.76 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.04 and its 200 day moving average is $463.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

