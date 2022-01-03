Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $34,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $104.31 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

