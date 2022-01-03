Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $25.79 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $25,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock opened at $387.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.