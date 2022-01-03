Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $32.28 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 496,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $32,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

O stock opened at $71.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

