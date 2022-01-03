Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $30,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

EMR opened at $92.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.