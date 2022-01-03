Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 10,996 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

