Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

NYSE MDT opened at $103.45 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.