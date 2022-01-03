Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.48% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $36.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

