Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Oracle by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.