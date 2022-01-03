AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 414 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMAY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $18,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $3,099,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $3,031,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 91.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 46,874 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 199.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 31,580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $38.26 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10.

