AE Wealth Management LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,794,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,704,000 after buying an additional 100,471 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 318,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 43,176 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.4% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

