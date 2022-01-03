AE Wealth Management LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SP Plus by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SP Plus by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in SP Plus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 822,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $655.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.66.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

