AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 212,865 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cameco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.