AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $82,602,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 192,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $301.66 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.71 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.25.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

