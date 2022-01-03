AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 42,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

NYSE SMG opened at $161.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.26 and its 200-day moving average is $161.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.