AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

