AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.3% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

NOW stock opened at $649.11 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

