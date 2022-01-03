AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $566.69 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $251.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $531.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

