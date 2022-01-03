AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 307,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,102,000 after acquiring an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,106,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $536.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $584.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

