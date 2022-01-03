AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 145 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $155.74 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $283.08 billion, a PE ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average of $170.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

