AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after acquiring an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. BTIG Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.24.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

