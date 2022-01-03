AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 71,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of ABNB opened at $167.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,824 shares of company stock valued at $219,926,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

