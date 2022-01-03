AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AgraFlora Organics International stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,171. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. AgraFlora Organics International has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

About AgraFlora Organics International

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

