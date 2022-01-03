Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 59.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

NYSE:ADC opened at $71.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 850 shares of company stock valued at $57,731. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.