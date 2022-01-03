AIA Group Ltd Acquires 2,146 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 112,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $154.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

