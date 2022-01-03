AIA Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,146 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of MPC opened at $63.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

